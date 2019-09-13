NORFOLK — A longtime member of the Northeast Community College board of governors has announced his resignation.
District II board member Keith Harvey of Creighton submitted his letter of resignation during the board’s monthly meeting in Norfolk on Thursday.
“(Serving on the Northeast board) has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Harvey said. “I have been blessed to have been able to work with so many dedicated people for almost 20 years. And the changes that I have seen in this educational institution have been almost beyond my ability to fully appreciate.”
Harvey has served on the board since 2000, representing Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Boyd, Holt and Knox counties, as well as a portion of Cedar County. He has been chairman of several committees and served as board chairperson in 2008 and 2013. He was board vice-chairperson in 2007.
Steve Anderson, board chairman, said Harvey has brought great insight to every board meeting.
“Mr. Harvey understands the role and mission of a community college education and has a passion for what the institution brings to our students and the region,” Anderson said. “Through his professional background, he has engaged the board in its discussions over the years as it relates to this work. He has a heart for this service and will truly be missed.”
A graduate of the University of Southern Colorado-Pueblo with a bachelor’s degree in biology, Harvey also earned a bachelor of science in business administration from National College in Pueblo, Colorado, and a master’s of education with an emphasis on technology in education from Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
He is a former educator who taught middle and high school science, served as an instructor at National College and was office manager at the Western Cooperative Electric Association in WaKeeney, Kansas. Harvey recently retired as general manager of the North Central Public Power District in Creighton, a position he assumed in 1999.
“I know that I vacate my position with the absolute belief that Northeast will continue to be the shining star of Northeast Nebraska,” Harvey said. “It has been a privilege to have been able to work with all of the board members that I have been involved with over the years and those currently seated. … I will miss all of you and the college beyond words. This was always my favorite organization, and I have been truly blessed by being part of it.”
Harvey’s resignation is effective Oct. 1. His term expires in December 2020.
According to board bylaws, the board of governors will accept applications for Harvey’s seat through Oct. 18. Applicants must live in District II. A board selection committee will make a recommendation of a successor to the full board, who will be sworn in at the board’s Nov. 14 meeting. The appointee also will be asked to seek election to the seat in 2020.
The Northeast Community College board of governors is made up of 11 members, with two members representing each of the five districts. There is one at-large member who represents the college’s entire 20-county service area.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For further information, contact Diane Reikofski, board recording secretary, at (402) 844-7055. Additional information on the board may be found online at northeast.edu/About-Us/Board-of-Governors/.