Harvest is approaching completion in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Sunday, there were six days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 10% short, 87% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 87% adequate and 2% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn harvested was 74%, near 75% last year and behind 83% average.
— Soybean harvested was 96%, ahead of 93% last year and near 97% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 27% fair, 50% good and 13% excellent.
— Sorghum harvested was 74%, behind 83% last year and 86% average.