Musical performances, lecturers and a new bucket pong tournament are highlights of the fourth annual Elkhorn Valley Museum’s Harvest & History Fest.
The event is set to take place at Verges Park, located behind the museum, on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The festival was created so community members could explore the many facets of being a Nebraskan, in artistic, musical and historical forms. It will begin at 11 a.m. with Pioneer Games. Attendees to this event will have the opportunity to play games that were popular during the pioneer and Victorian eras, including Grace and Hoops, as well as feature various toys from that era.
At 11:30 a.m., the festival’s first performer — The String Beans — will take center stage. The group performs family-friendly songs in a variety of genres, including pop, country, rap and rock ’n’ roll. Its songs are all about things children love, such as animals, cartoons, sports and more. Since forming in 2004, The String Beans have released 10 albums and have appeared on dozens of radio and television programs.
After their performance, the bucket pong tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Teams of two can sign up to compete for a top prize. There is a registration fee. This game closely resembles cup pong, but instead of red Solo cups, players will throw balls into buckets.
At 1:30 p.m., Joan Wells will give a presentation on trick roping. She will speak on the history of the art, as well as performing tricks for community members. Wells is a Humanities Nebraska speaker and presenter.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Will Hutchinson will perform his set of songs. Hutchinson has racked up a lengthy résumé as a singer, songwriter, music producer, retired busker, mixing and recording engineer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist. He is a seventh-generation Nebraskan with ancestry that has lived close to the Norfolk-area.
Moving forward to 5 p.m., Vito Cole will perform, including the hit single, “Someone I Used to Know.” He has been a performer for more than 30 years.
Typically, the Elkhorn Valley Museum expects 150 to 200 community members to come to the event. “We’re hoping for more this year since we have extended the hours and are offering more entertainment,” said Libby McKay, the director of the event.
Also at the festival will be a hot-dog feed, antique tractor displays, beer vendors, popcorn sales and a virtual-reality gaming set that will be raffled.
“The museum and the Harvest & History committee are feeling a roller coaster of emotions that usually lead up to a big event. We are mostly excited to have the community come out and enjoy the day that we have worked so hard to put together,” McKay said.