Harvest coming to a close

Harvest is close to finishing in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 13% short, 82% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 11% short, 84% adequate and 3% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn harvested was 96%, near 99% last year and 99% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 26% fair, 49% good and 19% excellent.
— Sorghum harvested was 97%, near 99% last year and 99% average.