Sadie Uhing

UNK SOPHOMORE Sadie Uhing, a member of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Pride of the Plains Marching Band, was selected to participate in the College Band Directors National Association Intercollegiate Marching Band.

 Courtesy photo

KEARNEY — Sadie Uhing, a sophomore at University of Nebraska at Kearney, will be part of a virtual halftime show for college football’s biggest game.

Comprising nearly 1,500 students from 200 schools representing 45 states and Puerto Rico, the marching band will perform Beyoncé’s “End of Time” in a video that makes its premiere online during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the many talents of our marching band students across the country,” said Brian Alber, director of UNK’s Pride of the Plains Marching Band. “Despite a challenging fall season that has disrupted football and marching bands alike, having the chance to perform means so much to our students.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the marching band association were asked to record individual performances, along with choreography, while wearing their respective marching uniforms.

GPG Music will edit the video clips into one virtual marching band show shared during the Jan. 11 national championship game.

“I’m extremely proud of Sadie for being selected for this honor, and I look forward to the performance,” Alber said.

Uhing plays trumpet and is a co-section leader for the Pride of the Plains Marching Band.

