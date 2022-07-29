Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools will start construction for its new school addition in August.
The Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools Board of Education recently accepted an $8.446 million bid from RaDec Construction Co. of Hartington for the project.
However, the school board was able to reduce that number by around $228,255 by taking off and substituting construction materials, said A.J. Johnson, the superintendent of Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools.
According to Johnson, the addition to the pre-kindergarten to 12th grade school is needed because the building is running out of space.
Johnson, who has been the superintendent for seven years, said school enrollment has increased in Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools.
According to the Nebraska Department of Education website, 260 students were enrolled in the district during the 2011-12 school year while 384 students were enrolled in the 2020-21 school year.
The number of students continues to grow, with 400 students attending Hartington-Newcastle School last year, Johnson said.
“We’ve been discussing this for years,” Johnson said. “Our elementary numbers keep growing, and we’re running out of space.”
Sarah Edwards, the Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools elementary principal, said that the new addition is needed. Throughout her nine years at the school, she’s seen the number of elementary students rise.
“It's just been in these last probably five years that we've really started seeing the growth in the elementary, and now the high school (will) reap those benefits,” Edwards said. “We have a lot of option kids from local areas.”
According to Johnson, the school has rearranged and consolidated classrooms over the years to make room for its growing number of elementary students. The high school library also was removed for new classrooms. Now, the school has just one library in the elementary wing.
“So we've tried everything we could to make as many classroom spaces as we possibly could,” Johnson said.
The Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools Board of Education decided to do a seven-year lease-purchase agreement instead of issuing a school bond. Unlike school bonds, lease-purchase agreements do not need a public vote to pass under the Nebraska Revised Statute 79-10,105. However, Johnson said the public seems to be accepting of the new addition.
“I think they've appreciated that we've tried to use every inch of space,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, the school board chose to enter the lease purchase agreement for the purpose of saving money with the financing.
“We wanted to make sure we were being responsible with the money,” Johnson said.
The new addition will replace the concrete pad used for recess, which is south of the elementary wing. A new playground recently was added to the school’s land for the elementary students.
According to Johnson, the new addition will include six new classrooms, a noncompetitive gymnasium and a new stage area. Construction is slated to last for the next two years and is not expected to disrupt school learning.
“We’re thankful to the Board of Education for everything that they're doing to get this project going,” Edwards said. “This was not an easy decision for them. But seeing everything, all the changes that are happening in the school - they just know that this is a change that needs to be made.”