The wait Thursday proved to be worth it for Hartington-Newcastle High School.
It performed second in one-act performances in the afternoon at Norfolk High's Johnny Carson Theatre with “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Then students and their directors had to wait until evening to learn that they won the Class C2 play production championships.
Jude Krie of Hartington-Newcastle was named the outstanding male actor. Hartington-Newcastle High School also won the outstanding technical crew award. Directors were A. J. Johnson, Linda Kathol and Lindsay Stappert.
Hemingford finished as the runner-up. Sarina Radspinner of Hemingford was named the outstanding female actor. Hemingford performed “Rosie the Riveter” and it was directed by Tabi Prochazka and Michelle Kluver.
Elmwood-Murdock’s “Into the Crimson Shallows” was third. Ravenna’s “Rex’s Exes” was fourth.
Southern Valley’s “Marmalade Gumdrops” was fifth and Creighton’s “Sister Act” was sixth. Sister Act was directed by Deb Van Metre, with Curtis Stevens the assistant director.
The Daily News will have a full recap of the Class C2 play production championships on Friday.