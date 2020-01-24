HARTINGTON — For many in Hartington, there has been a missing landmark in their community.
Over the past 10 to 15 years, residents have watched neighboring communities in Northeast Nebraska sponsor fundraisers for veterans memorial monuments and erect special tributes to those who served in the armed forces.
But last fall, a local couple, Ben and Erin Schroeder, offered a lot they owned on the corner of Broadway and State streets as a location for a Hartington Veterans Memorial Monument.
Quickly a meeting was organized, with various veteran groups in Hartington including the American Legion, VFW and Am Vets. Each group represents periods American servicemen were deployed in wars as far back as World War I and also more recent conflicts such as Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as servicemen who guarded the home front.
About 40 veteran members attended and voted unanimously to accept the offer for the location and get a jump-start on the project.
Dan Kathol, Hartington resident and veteran, was appointed to be project manager.
“We have talked about this for years, and now it’s full speed ahead,” Kathol said.
The project to build a veterans memorial monument is estimated to be around $200,000. The ownership of the land was transferred to the VFW and a dedication date was set for Veterans Day in November 2021.
The monument will include all five branches of service: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Kathol toured several of the vet monuments in the area to get a feel for a new style for the Hartington monument. He is working with a monument business in Plainview for a design.
Area residents will be invited to submit names to be etched on the monument slabs for a sponsorship fee of $150. Kathol is estimating the project will include 500 to 600 names. He said names of veterans who have no family in the area would be added through a daunting search of cemetery records and membership organizations.
Servicemen who are still in active duty can be added in the future as one monument will be left blank.
The focus for the list of servicemen dating back to the Civil War will include Hartington, Fordyce, Constance, Menominee, St. Helena, Obert and Maskell. Kathol said a number of area servicemen have already had their names added to other area community veteran memorial monuments and they are invited to add their names to the Hartington monument.
A committee has been organized to comprise a list of veterans who had any affiliation with the Hartington area, including those who grew up in the area and moved away or are relatives or friends of Hartington area residents.
There may be veterans who will have no sponsor and Kathol hopes to invite people who would be interested in adopting a veteran and making a sponsorship.
The success of the project also will depend on donations from individuals and area businesses and work-in-kind donations from contractors involved in the construction of the monument.
Want to learn more?
There is a Facebook page with more information and forms for sponsoring a veteran. For more information, contact Dan Kathol at 402-640-3334.