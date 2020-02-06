HARTINGTON — A Hartington couple is being recognized by History Nebraska for their preservation work in Hartington.
Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder will be receiving the 2019 Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award on Wednesday, Feb. 19, during a ceremony in Lincoln.
The award was created in 1988 to recognize significant achievements in historic preservation in Nebraska by an individual or organization. It is given for one of two categories: "brick and mortar projects" or "individual or group achievements."
In the past few years, the couple have renovated the former Globe Clothing store building into a residence but also provided a rental space on the first floor for community events.
Their next big project led them to renovate and reopen the Hartington Hotel, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. They were catalysts for listing Hartington’s downtown in the National Register of Historic Places in 2019, spurred others to invest in their downtown and explore historic tax credits, and have supported Hartington as the city researches the Certified Local Government program.
Veterinarians by trade, the Schroeders are starring in a new reality series called, “Heartland Docs, DVM,” which can be seen on Nat Geo Wild.
The Schroeders will be recognized during the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation’s legislative reception Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln.