Lincoln — A Hartington couple are among the winners of the 2022 History Nebraska Awards.
History Nebraska annually recognizes people that provide significant contributions to the preservation and interpretation of Nebraska history. The Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award will be given to Preston and Emily Leise of Hartington.
After purchasing a building built in 1900 in downtown Hartington, they knew that rehabilitation work was in their future. When the Hartington downtown district was named to the National Register of Historic Places, they could begin using the Nebraska Historic Tax Credit to bring their building back to its original luster.
The Leises utilized historic images of the original windows to create replacements, replaced the roof, added ADA access and repointed mortar based on the color and texture of the historic mortar. Elements of the interior that could be saved were carefully refinished, and new electrical and HVAC were added as part of the rehabilitation. The project was completed last year.
The Nebraska Preservation Award recognizes significant achievements in historic preservation in Nebraska by an individual or organization. The award is given for two categories: "brick and mortar projects" or "individual or group achievements."
All History Nebraska Award winners will be presented with their awards during a special legislative event on Tuesday, March 15, at the historic Kennard House in Lincoln.
Other award winners include:
— 2022 Champion of History Award — Susan La Flesche Picotte Center Inc., Walthill
— 2022 Champion of History Award — Vickie Schaepler, Kearney
— 2022 History Nebraska Excellence in Teaching Award –—Rod Mullen, Omaha
— 2022 History Nebraska Advocacy Award — Moni Hourt, Crawford
— 2022 Asa T. Hill Memorial Award — Rob Bozell, Omaha
— 2022 James L. Sellers Award — Brent Ruswick, Media, Pennsylvania, and Celine Butler, Cheyney, Pennsylvania