Court action 2
MADISON — Hans Berg, 23, of Plainview pleaded no contest to the charge of third-degree assault on Thursday.

Berg appeared before District Court Judge James Kube on Thursday afternoon. Berg’s plea is part of an agreement with the county attorney’s office.

Berg’s charges come from an incident in which he allegedly threatened a Norfolk man and his family. The man had paid a woman for sexual intercourse with a bad check. Several days later, Berg and the woman went to the man’s apartment. There, Berg told the man he now owed double the original amount, according to a court document.

Berg also told the man that he knew convicts who would beat him within an inch of his life and that the man’s family and friends would be burned to the ground if he did not pay, according to the document. Berg also threatened to go to the police and report the victim for rape if he didn’t pay.

