A Pierce-based doctor has been named physician of the year at Faith Regional Health Services.
Dr. Lane Handke, who joined Faith Regional’s medical staff in 2011 with the opening of the primary care clinic in Pierce, was selected as the hospital’s 2021 Physician of the Year, in part, because of his medical expertise and compassionate care he provides at Faith Regional Physician Services Pierce Family Medicine.
More than 60 submissions were received for the accolade, which has been given since 2017. Handke was selected by Faith Regional’s Physician of the Year Selection Committee. Nominees were evaluated on the testimonials received, active involvement in the hospital and within the community, and they must be a member of Faith Regional’s medical staff.
According to a press release from Faith Regional, Handke has cared for countless individuals, providing everything from well checks to acute care and chronic care management. His role as a primary care provider in the community and lives of others was inspired by his father, who practiced family medicine in the region for many years.
In addition to caring for patients at the clinic, Handke also serves as the president of the medical staff and is a member of the hospital’s board of directors, medical executive committee and leadership council.
Nominations for the 2022 Physician of the Year may be submitted online at frhs.org now through Tuesday, Nov. 1.