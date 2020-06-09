The Elkhorn River near Ewing is the target of concern for flooding after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area Monday night.
The National Weather Service issued a river flood warning for Holt County on Tuesday morning after portions of Rock and Holt counties were pounded by a severe thunderstorm on Monday evening, and more rainfall was expected throughout the day.
At about 8:15 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service out of North Platte issued a tornado warning for portions of the North Central Nebraska counties as radar indicated rotation in the storm that was located 8 miles south of Stuart.
Some residents in the Stuart area reported hail as part of the storm, and portions of the affected area reported up to 4 inches of rain, according to the weather service.
Roger Brink of Atkinson reported that he had received 2.55 inches of rain. In Boyd County, Marita Placek of Lynch said she received 1.90 inches of rain with some hail Monday evening.
The weather system was part of a cold front that moved into western and North Central Nebraska and stalled out during the afternoon. The front set the stage for several strong to severe thunderstorms producing hail up to size of golf balls.
The weather service said it received several reports of funnel clouds and one brief tornado, but no damage was reported with the tornado.
Widespread thunderstorms with areas of heavy rain were expected to move through Northeast and North Central Nebraska on Tuesday.
The weather service said moderate flooding is forecast for the Elkhorn River near Ewing, with waters expected to rise to 10 feet — a foot over flood stage — by Thursday before midnight. With widespread flooding, agricultural land along the river, as well as nearby roads and structures may be affected.
The system moving through on Tuesday also is expected to bring strong winds with gusts of up to 65 miles per hour to the region. The weather service has issued a high wind warning for much of Northeast Nebraska.
The weather service advised that damaging winds with this system could blow down trees and power lines; widespread power outages were expected, as were travel difficulties, especially in trucks, trailers and larger SUVs.