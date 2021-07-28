A familiar face in Norfolk will now be found at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce
Austen Hagood was selected to fill the role as the next president and chief executive officer of the Norfolk chamber.
In an email to chamber members sent Wednesday afternoon, chamber board chairman Brad Dinkel announced the selection of Hagood after a two-month-long search that included interviews with candidates from across the country.
“Austen brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our organization,” Dinkel said in his email. “He has a strong track record of community service in Norfolk and is excited to lead our chamber.”
Some of Hagood’s leadership efforts in the community over the years have included serving as a co-chairman for past United Way campaigns and as president of the board of directors at Elkhorn Valley Museum, as well as the Great American Comedy Festival.
Hagood will start his new role at the chamber next week. He replaces Denise Wilkinson, who announced her departure from the lead role at the Norfolk chamber earlier this year.
Closing his email, Dinkel also expressed his gratitude for Don Wisnieski for the work he did during his time as interim chamber president and CEO.
“Don has been a huge help during this transition period,” Dinkel said.