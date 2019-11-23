A program in the Applied Technology Division at Northeast Community College has received a large gift to support students who desire to pursue a career in the manufacturing sector.
Representatives of the Gene Haas Foundation presented a check for $10,000 toward scholarships for students enrolled in the college’s Machining and Manufacturing Automation program.
Haas Automation Inc., is the largest tool manufacturer in the United States. Founded by entrepreneur Gene Haas, the company designs and manufactures precision machine tools and specialized accessory tooling, mostly computer numerically controlled, such as vertical machining centers and horizontal machining centers, lathes/turning centers, and rotary tables and indexers.
The Northeast Machining and Manufacturing Lab contains a number of Haas CNC machines.
Productivity Inc. is a supplier of Haas equipment. In presenting the check, the company’s Tom Marick said the funds are to assist Northeast as it trains the next generation of America’s manufacturing workforce.
“This is part of the Haas Foundation’s mission to help fill the nation’s manufacturing employment skills gap, which is getting bigger and bigger. With anywhere from 20 to 50 job opportunities for each of these students in this field, this type of funding can greatly assist students, both male and female, get started in a program like this,” Marick said.
Steve Wagner, machining and manufacturing automation instructor, who applied for the Haas funds, said it would provide scholarships to students in manufacturing education.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Northeast to be able to have this injection of funds to help new students who have creative minds and who have a ‘maker’ mentality be able to access a manufacturing education. We are grateful to the Haas Foundation.”
Wagner said Northeast Community College is doing its part to address the increasing need for highly skilled technical careers through its program that focuses on training and providing the skills necessary to students so they can become CNC programmers and operators, machinists, and robotics and quality technicians, among other jobs.
This is the second consecutive year the foundation has presented a $10,000 check to the Northeast program.