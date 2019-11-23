STUDENTS AND their instructor in the Northeast Community College Machining and Manufacturing Automation program accept a $10,000 check from representatives of Productivity Inc., on behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation. Shown are students Justin Charron (from left), Norfolk, and Phillip Watermann, West Point; Tom Marick, Productivity Inc.; Steve Wagner, Northeast instructor, Bob Jaster, Productivity Inc.; and students Joe Walsh, Ravenna, and Zach Wais, Columbus.