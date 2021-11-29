Shortly after midnight Saturday, a Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on East Norfolk Avenue, which subsequently resulted in a drug arrest.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said the officer had contact with two occupants. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Dionte R. Ray of Omaha, and the passenger was identified as 22-year-old Nasim A. McQueen of Randallstown, Maryland, Miller said. The officer reportedly observed heavy smoke coming from inside the vehicle that smelled of burnt marijuana.
Miller said McQueen was repeatedly reaching for something between the seats. The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and became argumentative, he said.
Once the occupants were out of the vehicle, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Officers located more than 100 pills that were later identified as Alprazolam (a controlled substance), Miller said.
Under the seat where McQueen was reaching, officers located a loaded 9mm pistol. Also located was packaging material and a self-seal baggie containing a white powder residue that field-tested positive for fentanyl, Miller said.
Both Ray and McQueen were arrested and taken to the Norfolk City Jail. McQueen was booked for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during delivery of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
Ray was booked for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Both were later transported to the Madison County Jail.