Guilty verdict

MADISON COUNTY Sheriff Todd Volk places Dale Matteson in handcuffs after Judge Mark Johnson accepted a guilty verdict by a 12-person jury. Matteson is scheduled to be sentenced on charges of attempted incest and intentional child abuse resulting in death on Friday, May 21.

 AUSTIN SVEHLA/DAILY NEWS

MADISON — After about an hour of deliberation on Thursday, a 12-person jury found 51-year-old Dale Matteson guilty of intentional child abuse resulting in death, a Class 1B felony.

The verdict came shortly after 1:40 p.m. in front of a packed courtroom, which included friends and family members of Matteson’s daughter.

Judge Mark Johnson increased Matteson’s bond to 10% of $500,000. It had previously been set at 10% of $50,000.

Matteson’s 17-year-old daughter was found dead by suicide on Sept. 20, 2019, in the Sunset Plaza Mall parking lot. An autopsy determined that she had died from a Benadryl overdose.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith called upon nearly two-dozen witnesses over three days before resting his case.

Several witnesses who communicated with Matteson’s daughter in the years leading to her death testified this week that the victim blamed her suicidal ideations on her father’s sexual abuse over a five-year span.

In one such incident, on July 17, 2019, Matteson asked his daughter for sex and also asked her if he could perform oral sex on her, according to testimony. He allegedly told her that father-daughter sex would strengthen their relationship.

That incident significantly contributed to the retraumatization of Matteson’s daughter, according to testimony given by Dr. Lisa Yosten, an emergency room physician at Faith Regional Health Services, and Dr. Connie Petersen, clinical director at Behavioral Health Specialists.

Defense attorney Seth Morris rested his case early Thursday morning.

Matteson is now awaiting sentencing on one count of child abuse resulting in death and one count of attempted incest, for which he pleaded guilty to in March.

Sentencing on each of the charges of attempted incest and intentional child abuse resulting in death are scheduled for Friday, May 21.

Matteson is facing 20 years to life in prison.

Check back with the Daily News later for a full recap of Thursday’s closing arguments and the jury’s guilty verdict.

