At the annual downtown trick-or-treating event Thursday, Oct 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., guidelines will be in place to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.

Trick-or-treaters are urged to form one-way lines, heading east on the south side of Norfolk Avenue and heading west on the north side. Chalk arrows on the sidewalk will help direct people where to go.

Representatives of participating business will hand candy to trick or treaters instead of letting them grab from the bucket. The Downtown Norfolk Association encourages anyone handing out candy to wear a mask.

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana and intensifying, with landfall expected as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon. New Orleans, where a pump system failure has raised flood risks, was squarely in its way.

Court list for Oct. 28 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Norfolk will not be call site Wednesday

Norfolk will not be call site Wednesday

Due to a positive COVID-19 test for a Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District staff member, the Norfolk conference call site for the NED, Inc. and NENEDD meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, will be closed.