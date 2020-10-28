At the annual downtown trick-or-treating event Thursday, Oct 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., guidelines will be in place to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Trick-or-treaters are urged to form one-way lines, heading east on the south side of Norfolk Avenue and heading west on the north side. Chalk arrows on the sidewalk will help direct people where to go.
Representatives of participating business will hand candy to trick or treaters instead of letting them grab from the bucket. The Downtown Norfolk Association encourages anyone handing out candy to wear a mask.