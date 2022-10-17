In a few short weeks, Nebraska voters will choose the successor to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is stepping down at the end of his current term because of term limitations.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nebraskans will have three candidates on the ballot, each of whom offers significantly different stances from their opponents on a wide variety of issues facing voters.
Although Ricketts has endorsed Republican Jim Pillen, Democrat Carol Blood, a state senator, and Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman aim to give voters a choice as to who will be the next chief executive officer of the state.
Nebraska is one of 36 states that will choose a governor on Election Day. Latest polling by the Neilan Group, a political strategy firm out of Omaha, shows Pillen leading the pack by seven percentage points over Blood, with Zimmerman a distant third.
The Daily News was able to speak to each of the candidates recently and get their perspectives not only on the issues facing the state, but on the solutions and leadership they would bring to the state house, if elected.
Candidate background
Before being elected to the state Legislature in 2016, Blood served on the city council in Bellevue. A lifelong Nebraskan, Blood has consistently run on a platform of transparency and straightforward solutions.
“Everybody talks about the problems, but nobody has real solutions,” Blood said, adding that she is the candidate who brings real solutions to the table. Blood easily won the Democratic Party primary in May, capturing 91.3% of the vote against challenger Roy Harris.
Pillen, who serves as a regent for the University of Nebraska, was born in Columbus and is a veterinarian and chairman of Pillen Family Farms.
“Our family has had an extraordinary experience helping Nebraska continue to be the special place that it is because of the people,” Pillen said.
Pillen has said that as governor, he will be committed to keeping the state great for all Nebraskans’ children and grandchildren. Pillen won the May primary in a wide field of nine Republican candidates, capturing 33.9% of the vote.
Though what some might call a dark-horse candidate, Zimmerman has an equally as unique political agenda heading into the election. Zimmerman, also a lifelong Nebraskan, is a master certified school teacher who teaches fifth grade students in Omaha. He has said that he believes it’s time to give the political power in the state back to the people.
“I’m not a politician,” Zimmerman said. “I’m just a regular guy who wants better for Nebraska.”
Zimmerman ran unopposed in the May Libertarian primary.
On the issues
One of the first tasks of the new governor will be to fill the U.S Senate seat likely to be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse, who looks to be named the next president of the University of Florida. Although political pundits initially believed Ricketts would appoint himself to that seat, the governor has said he will leave that appointment in the hands of his successor.
“If I choose to pursue the appointment, I will leave the appointment decision to the next governor,” Ricketts said in an official statement released by his office.
From the combine to the coffee shop, many have speculated that Pillen, if elected, would simply appoint the outgoing governor to fill Sasse’s senate seat; however, when asked about that appointment, Pillen said he had not made a decision on the issue and was not ready to even speculate on who might fill that roll.
“I don’t speculate in business, and I won’t speculate in this business,” Pillen said.
The Republican candidate went on to say that he has not had conversations with either Ricketts or Sasse about the upcoming appointment or when Sasse will resign his Senate seat.
Both Blood and Zimmerman said they are in favor of filling that seat with a nonpartisan individual who will represent all Nebraskans, and not someone interested in using that seat as a stepping stone for higher office.
Another issue at the forefront of Nebraskans’ minds is that of exorbitant property taxes that are burdening voters. Sen. Blood has said that she believes the solution to this problem is actually pretty simple.
“We have to do two things; first, we have to fully fund our public schools ..., and second, we have to stop unfunded and underfunded mandates that are a burden on our local governments.”
Nebraska ranks fourth nationally behind New Jersey, New Hampshire and Texas for highest overall property tax rates. Although there are many different ideas as to how to address the issue, it’s clear that Nebraskans have had their fill of the high tax rates for the property they own.
Pillen’s views on the property tax solution oppose those of Blood, with Pillen saying that the new governor would have be willing to say “no” to excessive government spending.
“I’m a believer that we can all be inspired, so that as Nebraskans we need to do a better job of inspiring each other and making sure that school boards, county governments and city governments ... that we all look in the mirror and say that we can all make a difference on our tax problems.”
Zimmerman added that the state had become too dependent on tax dollars, and we need to understand where the money is actually being utilized.
On the educational front, Zimmerman said one of his main priorities would be revitalizing educational systems.
“We need to shift away from standardization and focus more on individual education.”
Zimmerman added that far too many Nebraskans are leaving the state, and Nebraskans need to focus on programs that will provide younger residents — age 18 to 34 — an incentive for staying home. Echoing their opponent, both Pillen and Blood said the next governor must work harder to keep Nebraskans from leaving the state by providing more opportunities for younger citizens to get the training they need and have sustainable jobs waiting for them, even if they aren’t on the “A” honor roll.
“We need to help Nebraskans who are superintendents or principals or counselors, and our teachers in K through 12 to open their doors to business, farmers and ranchers so that the kids who aren’t on the honor roll or aren’t going to be scholarship recipients ... can know what kind of life they can have as a trained carpenter, as a diesel technician or as a certified welder or electrician,” Pillen said.
Blood added she believes Nebraska has the infrastructure in place to offer high school seniors up to a two-year degree from one of Nebraska’s community colleges, without burdening them with student debt.
* * *
Coming Tuesday: In part two of this story, the candidates will address the issues of illegal immigration and state infrastructure. In addition, they will offer their take on the economy of the state moving into the future, as well as addressing the possibility of a debate. Look for part two in the Tuesday edition of the Daily News.