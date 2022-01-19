Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts endorsed gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen as Nebraska’s next governor on Tuesday, marking the most notable endorsement to date for the Republican hog farmer.
Ricketts’ expected endorsement was the prelude to a state fly-around for Pillen, who visited Norfolk and addressed a crowd of about 100 people at the Norfolk Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Pillen was accompanied by Ricketts and former Gov. Kay Orr, who endorsed Pillen soon after he announced his candidacy for governor in April 2021.
Pillen, a conservative from Columbus, is the founder of Pillen Family Farms and has served on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents since 2012. A former Husker defensive back, Pillen holds a bachelor’s of science degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Kansas State.
The Platte County businessman has promised to build upon the foundation established by the Ricketts administration. Pillen’s campaign hinges largely on tax relief, controlled spending, backing law enforcement and expansion of agriculture.
Ricketts, who made his second trip to Norfolk in less than a week, said Pillen is the conservative leader Nebraska needs.
“It is absolutely important that we elect Jim Pillen as the next governor of the great state of Nebraska,” he said. “Jim is one of those leaders who understands Nebraska. He’s from Nebraska, and he started at a small tenant farm that he helped his family grow into one of the largest pork producers in the country.
“Jim has lived the American dream; he understands the importance of America and its greatness.”
Ricketts had remained mum on his choice for his successor, but it was long expected that he would endorse Pillen. Pillen and Falls City cattle producer Chuck Herbster have emerged as the favorites to win the Republican primary in May, and Ricketts has been public about his disinclination to endorse Herbster.
The governor touted Pillen’s ability to grow his business and create a life in Nebraska, where he and his wife, Suzanne, raised four children.
“One of the things I love about Jim Pillen is that he understands agriculture. We are an agricultural state,” Ricketts said. “... Jim understands intimately what it means to be successful in agriculture — what it takes for our farmers and our ranchers.”
Ricketts also credited Pillen for his willingness to “run government like a business.” Pillen is someone who would hold the governor’s seat and help operate the state in an effective and efficient manner, Ricketts said.
“He wants to do more with regard to tax relief here in the state,” the governor said. “He wants to put the money that is hard earned by the women and men of this state back into their pockets. Jim understands that that money is your money, it’s not our money. It doesn’t belong to the government; it belongs to you, the people.”
The crowd of Pillen supporters periodically applauded and cheered throughout Ricketts’ speech.
Orr, Nebraska’s governor from 1987 to 1991, said Pillen would continue to make Nebraska a place people are proud of as governor.
“I’m here today because Jim Pillen has all the leadership skills, experience, quality and character to be our next governor,” she said. “He is trustworthy, works hard and is good to others.”
Although Pillen has been highly regarded as a strong advocate for strengthening the functions of rural communities, he also has been viewed as a candidate who has solid ties to state agricultural groups and metropolitan-area businesses.
Pillen told the Norfolk crowd on Tuesday that he would embark on a vision to “Grow Nebraska.” Part of his goals, he said, would be to help entrepreneurs get the resources they need to live anywhere in Nebraska and make a sustainable living.
“We all know how important growth is for our community,” he said. “I applaud Norfolk; I applaud Columbus. We all work together to make sure we grow our communities. And when we grow our communities, we grow our state.”
Pillen said he would defend all conservative values, including the protection of unborn babies and the right to bear arms.
The Republican also said he is a proud supporter of education in Nebraska. While serving on the NU Board of Regents, Pillen has strongly opposed the implementation of critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms. He said it is vital to have educational leadership to help children learn “the things that are really important.”
Pillen told the Daily News that it's imperative for Nebraska parents to take initiative and be engaged with their local school boards so that critical race theory “doesn’t creep in.”
“I’m a big believer that we have to protect our adolescent lines from far-off ideologies,” he said.
On Tuesday, Pillen also expressed his opposition to the revised health education standards that were proposed last year by the Nebraska State Board of Education and were later put on hold.
“When you have a disguise of a health standard that’s nothing but gross and inappropriate sex education, it’s really important to stand up and defend that,” he said.
Pillen, a 2004 Nebraska football hall-of-fame inductee, encouraged his supporters to become “Pillen Blackshirts.”
“That would mean you would go out and ask 11 others to vote for me and, most importantly, tell them why,” he said.
“If you remember one thing today, remember we live in the greatest place on the planet, and that there absolutely, positively, is no place like Nebraska.”
Norfolk was the second of five stops on Tuesday for Pillen. He had visited Lincoln in the morning and was scheduled to fly to Kearney, North Platte and Omaha later Tuesday.
Ricketts’ endorsement comes less than three months after one of Pillen’s competitors, Falls City agriculture businessman Charles Herbster, won support from Donald Trump, who remains hugely popular in most of the state.
Several other Republicans have announced campaigns, including Herbster’s former running mate, Theresa Thibodeau, a former state lawmaker and Douglas County Republican Party official.
Other candidates include state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, and Breland Ridenour, an information technology manager. Former Gov. Dave Heineman flirted with running again but ultimately decided not to launch another campaign.
On the Democratic side, state Sen. Carol Blood, of Omaha, is running for her party’s gubernatorial nomination.