Patti Gubbels is running for a seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education in District 3, a position held by Rachel Wise.
Gubbels, the vice president of the Norfolk Public Schools board of education, is the Region 16 director and legislative committee member for the Nebraska Association of School Boards, according to a media release. Region 16 includes Madison, Platte, Colfax, Stanton, Butler and Saunders counties.
“I am passionate about education,” Gubbels said in an official statement about why she’s running for state school board. “I believe quality education is one of the most important resources we can give children, youth and adults.”
Gubbels has spent more than 30 years in professional education as a teacher education/educational psychology faculty member, curriculum and assessment director, college administrator and professional development director.
During her career, she’s worked for Northeast Community College, Wayne State College and Dana College in Nebraska; Western Governors University, a national online, competency-based university; and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Gubbels also has served as a school accreditation peer reviewer, worked as an educational consultant and presented educational workshops.
She has been active in the Norfolk community volunteering as a TeamMates mentor, leading as a Norfolk Arts Center board officer, presenting the “Pillowcase Project,” a Red Cross emergency preparedness lesson for third through fifth graders and serving Norfolk Public Library as a community strategic planning committee member.
“I am proud to live in Nebraska because we have some of the best education systems in the country,” Gubbels said. “Serving on the Nebraska state school board would afford me the opportunity to provide strong educational leadership and use the expertise I have developed throughout my career to make a positive impact on our states’ schools, teachers and students.”