LINDSAY — It takes everyone in a community to make it successful, but someone has to take the lead.
In Lindsay, that’s LAD.
The Lindsay Area Development has a résumé of accomplishments beyond its five years of existence, with much more on the horizon.
In 2017, a group of friends started talking about the community, what they would like Lindsay to look like, and decided they should do more than just talk about it.
“There had been lot of different conversations around the community that we need this and we need that, and there just wasn’t an avenue to go to or a real strong avenue to go to,” said Micaela Wegener, LAD president.
“So when these thoughts started developing, and when Aaron (Reichmuth) and I ultimately connected, these thoughts just sort of blossomed. We didn’t have a vision of what Lindsay was going to look like, it started around our dining room table. Brian (Wegener) and Aaron and I said, ‘OK, if we’re going to do something, we need to be involved, and where do we start.”
She said they decided early on LAD should be diverse and represent all ages and all facets of the community.
“That, in my opinion, helped us early — to get into all the groups or niches in the community and say hey, this is what we’re trying,” Wegener said.
She said the original group, of which Reichmuth was president, was on the same page.
“Everyone on that first group was not satisfied with the status quo but knew if you didn’t like how things were, you can’t sit back and complain, you have to do something, so everyone was very willing to be the doers and say let’s figure this out.”
Jenny Korth, secretary/treasurer, said, “It’s not only if you didn’t like something, but if you have that vision for a stronger, more sustainable church, school and community, what does that look like, and having the motivation of a team to accomplishment that. I would say there’s a lot of things we weren’t content with, but is that sustainable? So, rewind five years ago, the conversations around the enrollment in the school was a big deal, and the conversations around the parish clusters was a really big deal. All of those things play into we need to revisit how things are done, and how we can make things better.”
For Reichmuth, he believed Lindsay had a lot going for it because of its people and just needed to mine those talents.
“I always felt Lindsay had a lot of untapped potential for a community with 300-and-some people and 500 jobs,” he said. “I felt like there were a lot of things the community could have, and I always felt from a small community perspective if you’re not progressing, you’re regressing.”
He said school enrollment numbers had been decreasing, and he realized something needed to be done to try to keep families here and attract others.
For Amber Klassen, vice president, getting involved was expected in her hometown of Howells, and that carried over when she moved to Lindsay.
One of LAD’s first acts was working with the Lindsay Village Board of Trustees to have the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District conduct a community survey to allow residents to prioritize what community improvements they would like to see.
That led to a town hall meeting in which the public identified a number of projects that since have been completed or are in the works.
Among those projects identified are housing, small-business development, water tower/infrastructure, walking/biking trail and community center.
LAD prioritized those survey results with input from the town hall meeting and looked at what it could handle and what the Village of Lindsay was best suited to tackle.
This also led to the creation of the Lindsay Area Investment Club (LAIC), spearheaded by Reichmuth, because there needed to be a funding agency for the projects the community prioritized.
LAD looked at what should be handled by the Village of Lindsay, what should be handled by LAD and what LAIC can take the lead on.
The survey identified housing as one of the biggest community needs, but also it needed funding to address anything it wanted to accomplish. That is why Arrowhead Ridge Housing Development — Wade Pfeifer’s project and assisted by LAD — is so vital to the community.
Ask those residents who have been around a few decades, and they will tell you the need for housing dates back more than 20-plus years.
LAD and LAIC are only as strong as their members, and membership has grown, and needs to continue to grow in order for Lindsay to grow.