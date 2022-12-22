Recent action by the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors in October established an annual limit of 15 acre inches per certified irrigated acre for any irrigation well that is located in a D3 or D4 designated area on the U.S. Drought Monitor.
This action has raised several questions, one of which is the potential impact to crop insurance eligibility for irrigated land when groundwater allocations are in place.
Some growers say they are being told by their insurance agent that they will not be eligible to insure their fields as irrigated if the well that supplies water to the field is subject to an annual allocation, but that information is incorrect.
The facts regarding insurance eligibility were discussed at length by Collin Olsen, who is the regional director for Risk Management Agency (RMA), which serves Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri.
He spoke at the LENRD committee meeting recently.
According to Olsen, farmers’ fields are eligible to be insured under irrigated practice if the producers can demonstrate that at the time of planting, an adequate amount of irrigation water is available to achieve their actual production history (APH) under normal weather conditions.
For example, if growers have historically been applying 6 acre-inches (on average) of supplemental irrigation to produce their maximum yield, that sets a precedent as they have essentially established their APH using an amount of irrigation water that is well below the amount that will be allocated during the 2023 crop.
Therefore, if a farmer is allocated 15 acre-inches maximum, it is more than enough to produce the APH yield in a “normal” precipitation year.
According to previous water-use records obtained from irrigation well flow meters and submitted by well owners and growers in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, producers will on average use between 6 and 9 inches per year to achieve their yield goals.
The amount of supplemental irrigation water varies by growing season and location, but fortunately the average precipitation in eastern Nebraska is sufficient in most years to provide the amount of water necessary to produce maximum yields under irrigation.
While there are concerns from growers of their ability to manage the drought mitigation limit of 15 acre inches, the basis for the establishment of the annual allocation is to preserve the amount of available groundwater resource for subsequent growing seasons if the drought persists.
Crop insurance is an important and valuable tool in helping growers manage risk, but given the clarification provided by Olsen at the meeting, producers should not be denied eligibility for their irrigated lands given the recent decision by the LENRD Board of Directors.