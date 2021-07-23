ROYAL — The Grove Trout Rearing Station near Royal will be closed to visitors until further notice because of upcoming expected high temperatures in the area.
Trout have been experiencing health issues as the water to the facility has been warming. Warm water holds less oxygen, which is crucial to trout production.
Additional stressors could further compromise fish health, prompting the decision to close visitation to this popular Antelope County destination.
“Game and Parks and the staff at the facility would like to thank the public for its cooperation and understanding,” said Greg Anderson, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Fisheries Division assistant administrator for fish production.
Grove is one of one of five fish-production facilities in the state managed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.