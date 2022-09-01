It would seem like supporters of proposed carbon pipelines, and the landowners where they are proposed, should be able to reach some common ground.
That’s because farmers, environmentalists, Nebraskans interested in what’s best for the state and others concerned about the amount of carbon dioxide produced should be able to work out agreements that enable landowners to feel they take on minimum risk and are rewarded for allowing a carbon pipeline to be buried on their property.
Jane Kleeb, Bold Nebraska’s founder and an opponent to carbon pipelines, said the problem is her group can’t get the companies to negotiate with them when it comes to leases on pipelines.
“In the 12 years we have been working with different families across the country on pipelines, we’ve never seen a pipeline company willing to come to the table,” Kleeb said. “So they always say that, ‘Can’t we just come to the table?’ We have never seen a pipeline company come to the table and say, ‘This is just going to be for one pipeline for 25 years. After 25 years, we’ll renegotiate. We’ll pay every year. We will do a setback of a 1,000 feet plus when we’re finished in those 25 years, the pipeline landowner will get to choose if we decommission the pipeline by pulling it out or if we give them an additional payment by keeping it in.”
There are many issues that could be negotiated to make it a better deal for farmers and ranchers, but the companies won’t negotiate, Kleeb said.
Kleeb was one of several representatives of an event Wednesday evening in Norfolk presented by Bold Nebraska and NEAT (Nebraska Easement Action Team) at Black Cow Fat Pig.
Summit Carbon Solutions and Heartland Greenway are partnering with ethanol plants and others in the Midwest to capture carbon dioxide and transport it by pipeline to an area in North Dakota or Illinois. In those states, plans call for it to be injected 1 to 2 miles underground, where it will be permanently stored.
Pipeline company officials have met with county boards and others. They have stated the pipelines are noncombustible lines, and there already are thousands of miles of carbon pipelines in the country that operate safely.
The companies say it is a way for the landowners and counties to make some additional revenue for the land leases and increased property taxes.
Shelli Meyer of Dixon County was among those who attended Wednesday’s meeting. A crowd estimated at about 100 people attended.
Meyer said it is worth noting that many insurance companies won’t insure the land for liability if a carbon pipeline is located on it.
The agents don’t know how to deal with it and how to do a risk profile, she said.
Meyer said she is a member of a family that has had a farm for nearly a century. When her father received a letter, it stated that the company would try to voluntarily get an easement, but the last part stated it might have to use eminent domain, she said.
“The look on his face was just devastating,” Meyer said.
Kleeb said the carbon pipelines are a public health concern.
“When you look at all the solutions for climate change, this is the bottom for how much impact it will have and it is the most expensive,” Kleeb said. “It is the worst of both worlds.”
Kleeb said she understands there are a lot of tax credits “and even more in the bill that President Biden just signed for the carbon reduction, and that’s the real reason companies are interested in building the pipelines.”
“They don’t care about lowering our ethanol plants’ carbon scores,” she said. “Those plants’ carbon scores are already low. They don’t care about climate change. They care about making money and trading all these carbon credits.”
Kleeb said there are more than 320 people who have signed up for more information in Nebraska about the carbon pipelines.
Some also have signed up for legal support as well, she said.
“We’re absolutely opposed to the use of eminent domain for private gain,” Kleeb said. “(These companies) would be able to have a permanent easement across almost all of the state of Nebraska.”
An additional meeting for all landowners who have signed up with the Easement Action Team and the Domina Law Group will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. in a Zoom meeting.