HUMPHREY — The City of Humphrey is moving ahead with plans for the new pool as the Humphrey Rural Fire Board prepares to relocate.
The Humphrey City Council discussed the progress of a new pool, and Bruce Pfeifer, a representative of the fire board, discussed its plans during a recent council meeting.
Pfeifer said he wanted to know what the city’s timeline is for vacating its current location because the rural board wants to get started and hopes they can work together.
The rural board is making plans to build a new fire station on the site of the pool, once the pool is demolished and the site vacated.
“We’re just looking for an update because we can’t do anything until the pool is removed or demolished,” he said. “We would like to do the dirt work as soon as possible.”
He said the land needs to be built up about 2 feet. The rural board has spoken to engineers and architects but has not hired a company yet.
“We’re looking at designs,” he said.
He said the new fire station would be on the east side of the property, allowing room for future growth.
Pfeifer said the board waited to see if voters approved the half-percent sales tax increase to help finance the pool, and now that it is approved, it wants to move forward.
Councilman Andy Reigel said he spoke with city engineer John Zwingman, who is gathering cost estimates to demolish the current pool, but the cost could be $150,000.
Pfeifer said he hopes the city and board could work together so the demolition of the pool and the dirt work needed by the rural board could be done in conjunction.
Reigle said the March 15 council meeting could include approving advertising for bidders for the demolition of the pool, and the council could award a contract at the April 19 meeting.
The city has $40,000 in its general budget for the pool and $430,000 in the capital outlay budget.
Reigle said a pool committee has been formed and will meet in the next few weeks. There are eight members with a possibility of 10.