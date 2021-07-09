MADISON — It’s been discussed at three meetings already — two with the Madison County Board of Commissioners — but it will take at least a fourth meeting.
At issue is working out an agreement between the City of Madison, the Madison County Historical Society and the county board on how funding should be for the historical society’s museum and getting the museum open again during set hours — even for just a few hours a week.
The museum is operated by volunteers, who are looking for more help. The county provides funds to help the museum repair artifacts and roughly $15,000 a year toward operations. In exchange, the county is seeking to have it open at least some regular hours instead of just by appointment.
The City of Madison provides the space for the artifacts and utilities. The Madison city hall, library and museum are located under one roof in a building opened in 1999.
At the latest county board meeting on Wednesday, Madison Mayor Al Brandl, historical society society members Marilyn Moyer and Don Knapp, and commissioners Ron Schmidt and Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, discussed their interests.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said at a meeting before Wednesday, representatives of some of the entities met and agreed to try to find someone to staff the museum.
At times on Wednesday, disagreements occurred. Part of it was over the hours of operation.
Knapp asked Uhlir several times who told him the museum wasn’t open. Uhlir responded by saying it was by appointment only.
Knapp said the museum’s hours don’t matter because it is by appointment only.
Uhlir said it does matter because the county money is being used to help fund it.
Other topics included the furnace not working and whether county funds should be used for train repairs. The museum includes a private train collection, which is not considered historical — at least to an auditor, county officials said, but the trains might help to bring in visitors.
Based on the discussion, the museum was operating for years with some set hours and by appointment but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most other museums also were closed because of the pandemic.
In the end, representatives of the historical society, city and county agreed to meet again on Wednesday, July 14. Based on what occurs at that meeting, a resolution might be brought back to the county that spells out the county’s financial contribution and more established hours of operation.
The county is seeking the agreements in part to satisfy any audits.
Museum officials said the museum has operated all these years with volunteers, including countless hours dedicated by Carol Robertson. As people are getting older; however, it is hard for the volunteers to continue.
Another possibility mentioned would be to have someone from the library available to give tours when visitors stop during regular hours.