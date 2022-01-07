Despite statements made by proponents, there is no way to limit what changes could be made to the U.S. Constitution if an Article V Convention takes place, a Georgetown law professor said Thursday.
David Super, who specializes in constitutional law, said groups that insist that the convention topics can be limited are unable to provide a legal basis stating that they can limit it.
He said Article V is short and easy to read.
“There’s nothing in it empowering Congress to impose limits on the subject matter of the convention,” Super said. “There’s nothing there empowering states to impose limits.”
Super, along with Judi Caler, the Article V Issues director for Eagle Forum of California, were guest speakers Thursday afternoon for an OpenSky Policy Institute webinar about the potential ramifications of an Article V Convention. OpenSky is a Nebraska tax-policy think tank that is nonpartisan and provides fiscal research and analysis in Nebraska on a range of topics.
Legislative Resolution 14, a proposal that would have Nebraska join a list of states calling for an Article V Convention, is expected to be debated on Monday in the Nebraska Legislature, officials from OpenSky said.
Caler said there are special interest groups — from both conservative extremes and liberal extremes — who are calling for an Article V Convention.
And while there certainly are merits to some of the ideas proposed, such as limiting the national debt, there is no way to limit the convention to the subject on the application, Caler said.
“It isn’t worth the risk,” she said. “You’re putting our entire Constitution and our freedoms at risk by going through the convention process. Once we ring the bell, we can’t unring it.”
Super said there also is nothing that will control the delegates or how they are chosen.
“This will be a convention of whoever Congress decides will be the delegates,” Super said.
That means it could be that Congress picks lawmakers or it could be that they pick someone else. And if they pick someone else, the House of Representatives will likely ensure that the larger populated states will have more control and voting power, such as one delegate being assigned to small states combined like Nebraska and the Dakotas, while bigger states each get a vote.
“States can’t control it,” he said. “Congress can’t control it. The president has no role in this at all.”
Super said the U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds of the states to call for the Article V Convention, which would mean it takes 34 states.
And based on how some of the groups are counting states based on old applications, it could be getting close.
Super said some groups are counting Washington and Oregon’s application from the early 19th century. They also count Illinois and Kentucky from 1861 and New York in 1789.
Super said these groups are proposing to count the old applications, which have nothing to do with some of the current topics like term limits or limiting the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices.
If those five states are added to 27 that have applications, then it is up to 32, which is close to the needed 34 states, Super said, even though an application preventing the Civil War is quite different from term limits.
It also is possible for states to withdraw their applications. Nebraska has one such resolution — LR28, which would rescind all resolutions previously passed by the Nebraska Legislature petitioning Congress to call a federal constitutional convention.
Nebraska has 11 applications on the books, Caler and Super said. The most recent one was from 1979, but most are incredibly outdated going back to the 1800s, they said.
The bottom line is that when proponents are asked to point out where it says that Congress or the Supreme Court or someone can rein in the convention, they can’t do it.
“Ultimately, these arguments come down to trust me,” Super said.
They also urged Nebraskans to contact their state senators to let them know how they feel about LR14 and LR28.