A groundbreaking ceremony for the North Fork riverfront project will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Johnson Park.
The project includes river restoration, infrastructure enhancements and the complete reconstruction of Johnson Park.
At its core, the project includes the removal of a 6-foot drop structure and a 6-foot spillway at the bridge on First Street and the incorporation of eight, 18-inch drop points between the railroad bridge and the take-out point immediately south of the newly, redeveloped Norfolk Avenue bridge.
The drop points will introduce white-water characteristics to the river, provide beautification along the bank corridors and enhance aquatic habitat, including fish passages, at each drop, restoring the ability for fish to easily move upstream.
“I am excited to see the efforts of so many come together and bring this project forward to the Norfolk community,” said Nate Powell, parks and recreation director.
The Johnson Park revitalization plan focuses on the rehabilitation of a park that was once considered an integral part of Norfolk’s economic and cultural identity.
The plan includes varying degrees of grading to provide safe, inclusive access to the river, introduces additional parking, provides for enhanced festival space and cultivates the expansion of youth amenities.
The introduction of an amphitheater with a permanent stage and grass seating for hundreds will establish another outdoor venue for concerts, plays and ceremonies in Norfolk.
“We’re excited to provide year-round recreation opportunities such as ice skating in the winter, white-water kayaking in the summer, play features for children, trails throughout, an event stage, a beach, shelters and open space,” Powell said. “These are exciting times for Norfolk, and I am happy to be a small part of the project.”