A groundbreaking ceremony for the Bradford Business Park is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 2:30 p.m.
Bradford Business Park is a 140-acre parcel located at the northeast intersection of South 37th Street and West Omaha Avenue. Nearly two years in the making, the business park stems from a partnership between the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and civic and community leaders.
“Past business recruitment efforts have been hampered by a shortage of shovel-ready land with the right infrastructure in place,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “This effort helps remedy that. This project required high-level planning, collaboration and partnership among city and civic-minded business leaders like Jim Bradford, without whose vision and care for this community it wouldn’t have gotten off the ground.”
With assistance provided by the City of Norfolk, the land for the business park was purchased by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation, and Olsson Associates provided the master plan. In addition, the Nebraska Public Power District helped offset some of the planning costs through a site ready assistance grant.
The business park offers various parcel sizes to facilitate the recruitment of new and expanding businesses to the Norfolk area. The infrastructure is well-suited for a variety of commercial and light industrial activities.
“This groundbreaking celebration is the culmination of many years of hard work by the City of Norfolk, Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and the Bradford family,” said Russ Wilcox, chairman of the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation. “The creation and development of these shovel-ready, affordable commercial lots for use in our communities’ economic development efforts will be an important part of Norfolk’s growth in the years to come.”
For more information, visit www.norfolknebraskaed.com/bradfordbusinesspark.