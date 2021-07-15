WEST POINT — Ground was symbolically broken for the next section of the Highway 275 expansion here on Wednesday morning.
Gov. Pete Ricketts was one of the speakers at the ceremony.
“I’m very excited to be here today to be able to cut the ribbon on this project to be able to get this going,” Ricketts said. “I know you all are even more excited. It is long overdue. This is an exciting day for Nebraska.”
This new section covers an area from Scribner to West Point. Ricketts said it would have a huge impact on the area.
“This is a big deal for West Point, Scribner and all of Northeast Nebraska,” he said. “Primarily, this will improve safety for all the travelers on 275, but it’s also important for economic development. It’s going to make it easier for businesses to be able to expand here in Northeast Nebraska and for companies to choose Northeast Nebraska.”
The project is part of the Nebraska expressway system project that was announced in 1988 and originally supposed to be completed by 2003.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, who attended the ceremony, called the project long overdue.
“We’ve already seen very tragic loss of life again this season on Highway 275. It’s a very dangerous, outdated corridor,” Moenning said. “It should have been expanded more than two decades ago.”
The project will be a boon for growth as well, he said.
“It will save lives, and it will help our communities grow,” he said. “We’ve lost out, frankly, on a lot of economic development growth opportunities by not having the right infrastructure in place.”
Moenning said he was happy to see progress on the project.
“I feel good, it’s progress. To finish, you have to start,” he said. “So it’s great that we are finally at a place where we are initiating this project, and it’s a very welcome development for all the communities along Highway 275.”
Work has yet to start on the two remaining sections of the Highway 275 expansion.
Communities along the highway and advocates for its expansion will need to keep pressure on the state to keep the project moving, Moenning said.
“We need to make sure that this project keeps moving north and keeps moving west,” he said. “We’re going to keep making noise. The state made a promise to Nebraskans back in 1988 that this roadway would be four lanes. We’re going to keep advocating and keep leaning on our elected officials at the state level.”
Ricketts said the state would do its part to keep the project moving along.
“We’re going to aggressively pursue getting the other segments of this highway done, so we’re looking, probably, by finishing up the entire thing by roughly 2028 or so, assuming that we don’t have any major obstacles in the meantime,” he said.
Expanding a highway is easier said than done, Ricketts said.
“Anytime your looking at constructing a new highway, you’re looking at a project that could take six to 10 years,” he said. “Just with all that has to go into the planning process, acquiring the right-of-way, doing the environmental permits, all those things take time.”
Additionally, Ricketts said the state had overcome a number of challenges over the past several years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and 2019 flooding.
“We had 3,300 miles of our 10,000 miles of highways closed at one point during that weather event,” he said. “We had over 200 miles that we had to rebuild, including 27 bridges that had to be replaced.”
And Nebraska’s infrastructure still ranks well nationally, Ricketts said.
“We’re ranked very highly with regard to our transportation system here in Nebraska. In 2020, the Reason Foundation ranked us 12th best nationally for overall highway performance and actually eighth best for cost per mile, demonstrating that we’re being very efficient in regard to how we’re using our taxpayer dollars.”
West Point Mayor Bruce Schlecht said the work would be good for his town.
“This is a great opportunity for the City of West Point and all of Cuming County,” he said. “Working together we have demonstrated we can build a better and stronger West Point, Cuming County and Northeast Nebraska.”
Moenning said Norfolkans eagerly await the completion of the remaining sections.
“In Norfolk, there's been a clamoring for this project for decades,” he said. “We’re trying to build an environment that is attractive to newcomers and visitors to come to town, but it’s an impediment when they don’t have any easy way to get there.”