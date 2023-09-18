WSC groundbreaking

GROUNDBREAKING PARTICIPANTS were (from left) Kyle Nelsen, John Chaney, Kevin Armstrong, Justin Monroe, Carter “Cap” Peterson, Carter Hinsley, Mike Powicki, Marysz Rames, Leslie Bebee, Tim Bebee, Angie Fredrickson, Steve Hotovy, Joey Thoene and Steve Thiele.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WAYNE — Wayne State College, in collaboration with RDG Planning and Design and Hausmann Construction, broke ground last week for the athletic and recreation facility renovation and addition project.

The $30 million project is a multi-phased construction project designed to have a significant impact on Wayne State and the region it serves. The project will include a new air-supported structure with an indoor track and turf field and renovations to Rice Auditorium and the recreation center.

“This project has been several years in the making, and we couldn’t have done it without the financial support of numerous donors,” said Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State. “Their vision and generosity have been the catalyst that has helped this project become a reality for Wayne State College and the surrounding region.”

The Wayne State Foundation has begun raising funds toward the $5.5 million of fundraised dollars needed to complete the project.

“Several years ago, we realized that we had simply ran out of room,” said Mike Powicki, athletic director at Wayne State. “After all of our searching, consulting, and conducting a feasibility study, we’ll have an aesthetically pleasing, multi-purpose facility that will be the envy of many institutions in Nebraska.”

