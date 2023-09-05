Norfolk police arrested a man on Friday who is facing criminal charges in several counties.
At 9:07 p.m., police responded to a business in the 1000 block of Riverside Boulevard to serve an arrest warrant, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was reported that Joseph Williams, 20, of Gretna was inside and had several active arrest warrants.
Officers located Williams and asked him to confirm his identity, Bauer said, but he gave a false name and date of birth. While police were checking driver's license photos of Williams versus the name he provided, he told officers his true identity.
Williams was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation and on four arrest warrants from four different counties. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.