Linda Hammond of the Tree Advisory Board presented one Norfolk business and two residences with the prestigious Green Leaf award at Monday night’s city council meeting.
“The Green Leaf award highlights a property’s exceptional landscaping based on nominations submitted from August through September,” Hammond said. Normally, there is one award for businesses and one for residential, but this year two residential properties tied for first.
Recipients for this year were the Madison County Extension Office, Carol Severa and Scott Andrew and Donna Andrew.