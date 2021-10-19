Linda Hammond of the Tree Advisory Board presented one Norfolk business and two residences with the prestigious Green Leaf award at Monday night’s city council meeting.  

“The Green Leaf award highlights a property’s exceptional landscaping based on nominations submitted from August through September,” Hammond said. Normally, there is one award for businesses and one for residential, but this year two residential properties tied for first.

Recipients for this year were the Madison County Extension Office, Carol Severa and Scott Andrew and Donna Andrew.

Tags

In other news

US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang

US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — American officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children connected with a U.S.-based missionary group who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion.