Great Plains historian to present at Oakdale library

OAKDALE — Marking Nebraska, a presentation by Great Plains historian and Nebraska writer Jeff Barnes will be at the Lois Johnson Memorial Library in Oakdale. The event will be on Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. The library is at 406 Fifth St. in Oakdale.
Barnes is the author of “Forts of the Northern Plains,” “The Great Plains Guide to Custer,” “The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill,” “Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park,” “150@150/Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial” and “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”
He is a past trustee with the Nebraska State Historical Society and past chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission. He has given his talks on the history of the Great Plains throughout nine states at museums, libraries, state and national parks, conferences, and to civic organizations.