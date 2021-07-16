OAKDALE — Marking Nebraska, a presentation by Great Plains historian and Nebraska writer Jeff Barnes will be at the Lois Johnson Memorial Library in Oakdale. The event will be on Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. The library is at 406 Fifth St. in Oakdale.

Barnes is the author of “Forts of the Northern Plains,” “The Great Plains Guide to Custer,” “The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill,” “Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park,” “150@150/Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial” and “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”

He is a past trustee with the Nebraska State Historical Society and past chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission. He has given his talks on the history of the Great Plains throughout nine states at museums, libraries, state and national parks, conferences, and to civic organizations.

Tags

In other news

Great Plains historian to present at Oakdale library

Great Plains historian to present at Oakdale library

OAKDALE — Marking Nebraska, a presentation by Great Plains historian and Nebraska writer Jeff Barnes will be at the Lois Johnson Memorial Library in Oakdale. The event will be on Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. The library is at 406 Fifth St. in Oakdale.

Michigan woman dies in Grand Canyon flash flood

Michigan woman dies in Grand Canyon flash flood

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials on Friday identified a Michigan woman as the person found dead in frigid water after a flash flood swept through a commercial rafting group’s overnight camp site along the Colorado River.

2 NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated

2 NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated

Two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.

Mask mandate back on in Los Angeles as virus cases rise

Mask mandate back on in Los Angeles as virus cases rise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, while the University of California system said that students, faculty and staff must be inoculated against the coronavirus to return to campuses.