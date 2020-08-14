Northeast Community College has named Scott Gray, former partner of Brogan Gray PC, as its new vice president of administrative services.
Gray will lead the division as chief business and financial officer of the college, treasurer to the board of governors and serve as the institution’s general counsel, according to a Northeast media release.
Leah Barrett, college president, said Gray brings leadership attributes that are needed to support the work of Northeast’s administrative services professionals.
“Through the interview process, Scott articulated his collaborative spirit, his commitment to process improvement and his passion for higher education, especially in our 20-county service area. In addition to his legal expertise, he brings years of experience analyzing financial statements and budgets to support business growth and development,” Barrett said. “We are excited that Scott will serve Northeast Community College as a member of the executive leadership team.”
Gray has practiced law for 25 years. He comes to Northeast Community College from Brogan Gray PC in Norfolk, where he is a founding partner.
Brogan Gray PC is a transactional law firm focusing on estate and business planning, estate and trust administration, real estate, contracts and business law, as well as health law and education/school law. In addition, Gray was lawyer at Jewell, Collins, DeLay & Gray in Norfolk from 1995-2005.
Gray said he is grateful for the opportunity to join Northeast as vice president.
“President Barrett leads an amazing group of people, and I am excited to be a part of an organization whose mission is dedicated to the success of students and the growth of communities in our service area,” Gray said. “Although I will miss the relationships I have developed with clients and coworkers in my law practice, I look forward to working with the entire Northeast team to continue to grow and cultivate the standard of excellence for which it is already known.”
The vice president of administrative services is responsible for the development of Northeast’s financial management strategy and contributes to the development of the college’s strategic goals.
Gray, originally from Coleridge, earned his Juris Doctorate, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law, and received a Bachelor of Science in business administration, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He is a member of the board of the Battle Creek Public School Foundation and the Northeast Community College Foundation and has previously served on the board of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and the Norfolk Noon Optimist Club. He has been an assistant football and track and field coach at Battle Creek High School.
Gray will begin his new duties at Northeast on Sept. 1.