A grass fire caused by a spark from a passing train took an hour to get extinguished and several hours to control on Friday afternoon.
Capt. Landon Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were dispatched at 12:53 p.m. Friday to 2911 Nucor Road, just north of the Industrial Highway for a grass fire.
The first arriving apparatus found a large grass fire near the railroad tracks, with the fire quickly moving to the southeast.
Grothe said Hoskins/Woodland Park and Hadar Fire were dispatched for mutual aid. Fire crews along with several Nucor employees worked quickly to contain the fire.
Multiple grass rigs, water tankers, a payloader, skid steers and an excavator were used to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.
Grothe said sparks from a passing train were determined to be what caused it.
Along with all the fire departments and Nucor employees, Stanton Emergency Management also assisted.
Grothe said due to very dry conditions, everyone is reminded that no outside burning should be done. Fires can grow rapidly and become very difficult to extinguish, especially with gusty winds.