A grass fire caused by a spark from a passing train took an hour to get extinguished and several hours to control on Friday afternoon.

Capt. Landon Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were dispatched at 12:53 p.m. Friday to 2911 Nucor Road, just north of the Industrial Highway for a grass fire.

The first arriving apparatus found a large grass fire near the railroad tracks, with the fire quickly moving to the southeast.

Grothe said Hoskins/Woodland Park and Hadar Fire were dispatched for mutual aid. Fire crews along with several Nucor employees worked quickly to contain the fire.

Multiple grass rigs, water tankers, a payloader, skid steers and an excavator were used to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

Grothe said sparks from a passing train were determined to be what caused it.

Along with all the fire departments and Nucor employees, Stanton Emergency Management also assisted.

Grothe said due to very dry conditions, everyone is reminded that no outside burning should be done. Fires can grow rapidly and become very difficult to extinguish, especially with gusty winds.

Tags

In other news

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging symbolic loss of its navy's flagship in the Black Sea.

Candidates forum announced

Candidates forum announced

The Madison County Republican Party will host a candidates forum on Tuesday, April 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W. Norfolk Ave.

Working session planned

Working session planned

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.