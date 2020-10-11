STANTON — Another grass fire happened Sunday afternoon, this time southeast of Stanton.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the call came in at 12:52 p.m. Sunday for the fire, with firefighters from six departments and farmers using discs and emergency workers using bulldozers to contain it. It was under control some time before 3 p.m., he said.
Unger said when firefighters arrived, the fire was at about 829th Avenue and 570th Road. The Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene.
The fire was about 7 1/2 miles southeast of Stanton and north of Clarkson.
The fire then spread to between parts of 831st and 832nd avenues and 569th and 570th roads.
Soon thereafter, firefighters from Howells, Leigh, Stanton, Madison and Pilger answered a mutual aid call, along with emergency management and the sheriff’s office.
Four or five residences were evacuated as a precaution, but no homesteads burned.
“It’s as a precaution because if it is in the path and the fire takes off, it just goes,” Unger said.
Farmers helped by discing unharvested corn, along with emergency workers using bulldozers to try and get ahead of the fire and create a buffer from the flammable crops.
The National Weather Service indicated that winds were blowing out of the south at 27 mph on Sunday afternoon. Some gusts were higher.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known on Sunday afternoon. By 3:15 p.m., crews were doing mop-up work, such as putting out hot spots.
On Friday evening, a grass fire burned 11 acres northwest of Norfolk around 37th Street.