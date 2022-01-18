Three Norfolk entities will benefit from grants from the Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation.

The foundation and Midwest Bank announced that in 2021 the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center received $1,500 for office furniture; Bright Horizons received a $1,500 donation for fencing and TeamMates received a $750 donation for background checks.

The foundation’s purpose is to support health, education and recreation in the communities that Midwest Bank serves. It began as a way for the Cooper family to give back to the communities in which Midwest Banks are located. The family felt it was important to show appreciation for and foster new relationships within those communities, which include Creighton, Deshler, Lincoln, Norfolk, Pierce, Pilger, Plainview, Wisner and York. Each has benefited from Cooper Foundation grants.

Over the years, the Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation has given more than $1 million to local organizations.

Tags

In other news

New chairperson selected by Northeast board of governors

New chairperson selected by Northeast board of governors

Julie Robinson is the new chairperson of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors. She began serving her term at Thursday’s meeting of the board in Norfolk. Robinson, the District V member, succeeds Steve Anderson of Concord, a District III representative. District V covers a porti…

Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record store

Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record store

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has long lamented that he can't walk around town unnoticed like he used to before becoming pope. But he seems to have nevertheless kept his sense of humor after he was caught on camera making an unannounced visit to a Rome record shop this week.