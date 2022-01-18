Three Norfolk entities will benefit from grants from the Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation.
The foundation and Midwest Bank announced that in 2021 the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center received $1,500 for office furniture; Bright Horizons received a $1,500 donation for fencing and TeamMates received a $750 donation for background checks.
The foundation’s purpose is to support health, education and recreation in the communities that Midwest Bank serves. It began as a way for the Cooper family to give back to the communities in which Midwest Banks are located. The family felt it was important to show appreciation for and foster new relationships within those communities, which include Creighton, Deshler, Lincoln, Norfolk, Pierce, Pilger, Plainview, Wisner and York. Each has benefited from Cooper Foundation grants.
Over the years, the Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation has given more than $1 million to local organizations.