The Summer Food Service Program provides healthy meals to children, ages one to 18, free of charge, and sites are needed statewide, especially in underserved communities located in higher need areas, including Brown and Rock counties in North Central Nebraska.
The Nebraska Department of Education has grant funds available to assist with expenses for expanding and/or initiating services. Each applicant may apply for a maximum of $15,000 per year. The deadline to apply for a grant is Friday, March 31.
To verify eligibility, nonprofits and community organizations may call 800-731-2233. The online grant application may be accessed at http://www.education.ne.gov/NS/SFSP/news.html.