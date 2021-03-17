Two of Norfolk’s larger projects were paid for in part by community development grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
A public hearing was held for each of the two grants at Monday night’s city council meeting.
“This is held just to give the citizens and the community the opportunity to be heard regarding this grant,” said Jan Merrill, community planner at the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD), which helped apply for the grants.
One grant gave the city $460,000, most of which went the the Braasch Avenue reconstruction project. The city provided a $215,000 match for this grant, Merrill said.
The second grant gave the $350,000 for downtown revitalization. Most of this was used for work on Riverpoint Square, Merrill said. The city provided a $30,700 match for this grant.
Other funds from the second grant went to commercial rehabilitation in the form of facade improvements to downtown businesses. Ten businesses have made facade improvements with the funds, and work is underway for two others, Merrill said. The businesses had to match funds they were given.
This grant helped bring an total investment of an extra $154,000 to the downtown, Merrill said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said these grants were valuable to the city, but they take a lot of work to get.
“A lot of this work utilizing community development block grants goes unheralded in a lot of way, but the program has been very valuable to the City of Norfolk in initiating public improvement projects,” he said. “This doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a multi-year process to apply for these.”
Merrill said it takes extensive public input, planning and surveys to get these grants. The grants also are coveted by other communities.
“It is is a competitive grant program,” Moenning said. “So if the money isn’t used here, it’s going to be used somewhere else.”
Moenning thanked Merrill for the work she and the district had done to help Norfolk get the grants.
“We appreciate the NENEDD’s assistance in applying for these grants,” he said.