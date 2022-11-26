ATKINSON — The City of Atkinson recently installed 15 solar lights in critical areas throughout the community.
A ribbon cutting will be hosted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Atkinson Fire and Rescue Hall, 512 E. Pearl St., near one of the newly installed fixtures.
“I am very excited to see this project completed. This will help to assure safety not only throughout the community, but also for our public and volunteer first responders,” said Paul Corkle, Atkinson mayor.
The total project cost was $88,950. The city was awarded a $29,000 grant, which is around 35% of the project, through the USDA’s Community Facility Grant program.
“The safety and accessibility of a city during any kind of emergency is essential. Using our funds to assist with this project, being able to provide an alternative source of emergency power in critical locations, is an important part of the steps they are taking to improve the safety of their community,” said Anthony Guenther, USDA community programs specialist.
The grant was made possible thanks to the Central Economic Development District (CNEDD), which assisted with overseeing the application process.
“CNEDD was happy to assist the City of Atkinson with this USDA grant application for much-needed funds for these solar lights. We applaud the city’s forethought in preparation before a disaster,” said Carla Kimball, CNEDD deputy director.
The lights were installed for safety purposes in the event of an electrical power outage during the night. The public and emergency personnel will now have access to and from the most critical locations within the city.
GenPro Energy Solutions installed the solar lights. They are SolarOne Single Arm RFS SmartLight Off-Grid Solar Street Lights.
“We are delighted to partner with the City of Atkinson to offer the world’s most advanced solar street lighting solution to their community. Our SmartLight street and pathway solar lighting solutions offer up to a 50% cost savings per fixture. With remote monitoring, reporting and resiliency wrapped up in a proven power outage proof solution, we are excited to lead the way in further renewable energy adoption,” said Dwight Patterson, CEO of GenPro Energy Solutions.
The solar lights feature a 936-watt hour, 24-volt nickel metal hydride battery that is rated for special extreme temperatures from -40 F to 158 degrees F and has a 265-watt photovoltaic module that sits atop of a 20-foot round, tapered galvanized and power-coated steel pole.
The Light Emitting Diode (LED) feature is 38 watts, 4000 Kelvin color temperature and 160 lm watt (Lumens Watt) lighting efficacy.
The lights are smart and programmable. The solar lights were placed at the following locations:
— Atkinson Community Center — (3) Southeast corner of building, near the west entrance and north side of the building.
— Atkinson Maintenance Shop — (1) Employee parking lot.
— Atkinson Wastewater Treatment Plant — (1) North of cellular tower.
— Atkinson Fire and Rescue Hall — (2) One on the west side and one on the east side.
— Elkhorn Meadows (1) — North side of the parking lot.
— West Holt Memorial Hospital — (3) One on the south side and two on the north side.
— Atkinson Mill Race Park and Campground — (3) East of shower house, north of camping area and north side of the dam.
— Atkinson City Well – (1) Located on North Holt.