SCHUYLER — The Schuyler Police Department will be getting two in-car camera systems.
The department announced last week it had received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office for the purchase of the equipment.
“In-car cameras have become vital for law enforcement these days,” said William Kovarik, administrator of the highway safety office. “The industry is becoming more technologically sophisticated, and this will help improve both highway and law enforcement safety.”
The highway safety office has utilized this funding primarily to aid local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers. The total grant funding assistance for this project is up to $4,875.
“Law enforcement serve an essential role in our community, and they have to be properly equipped to do their jobs,” Kovarik said. “Their dedication and this funding continue to positively impact alcohol-related crashes and the injuries and fatalities that result.”