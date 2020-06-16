More money will soon be invested into Johnson Park, one of the centers of riverfront development in Norfolk.
The Norfolk City Council signed off on two applications to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development that would bring about $1.5 million in grant funds to improve the Johnson Park area.
The first grant for $435,000 would be used to remove architectural barriers to make the park easier to access for handicapped and elderly guests by adding restrooms, concrete sidewalks and a new parking lot.
The state must accept the application, but Jan Merrill of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District said the grant administrator reached out to the city directly, making the likelihood of receiving the grant high.
The second grant for $1.15 million was accepted and awarded in April, and the council officially accepted the funds through a motion Monday night.
Mayor Josh Moenning said improving the park has been a long process made possible by partnerships, and the city’s partnership with the state department of economic development has been key.
The council also approved a walking and cycling plan for the city, establishing a guide to one day potentially build and connect trails and sidewalks throughout the city.
Steve Rames, city engineer, said the plan is a guide to help connect the trail systems across Norfolk to make the city more friendly to walkers and bikers. In particular, the plan calls for making a closed loop of trails stretching across the boundaries of the city, with connections to the Cowboy Trail and downtown area.
Jon Downey, the head of the trail advisory board, said over the past several years, the trail systems and sidewalks have improved considerably in Norfolk, and he considers that an accomplishment.
“The city wasn’t originally designed with sidewalks in mind,” Downey said. “And it’s difficult to retrofit that into places.”
Downey said that in the past, sidewalks and trails have been unpopular concepts among some people, but the benefits are undeniable and even the harshest critics tend to come around.
But there were some questions about how the city would pay for sidewalks and trails, as sidewalks are in many cases paid for by an assessment to property owners.
Councilman Shane Clausen said that while he supports the ideas of the trail plan, there hasn't been enough input on the cost and how it will be paid for.
Moenning said there were multiple solutions that could work under the plan, such as reducing an assessment, which has been done in some other cases.
“This plan is a playbook, and that doesn’t mean you have to call all of the plays in it,” Moenning said.
Rames said the plan also would be an active plan, and it can and will change as the city receives more public input and funding opportunities.
“The plan is the beginning of the conversation,” Rames said. “We start to work on that, identify where we’re going to spend our trail dollars, and we bring that to the council and we’ll put together a funding scheme, wherever those dollars are, and work together on how to move those projects forward.”
Councilman Rob Merrill said the plan is a good place to start, but there needs to be additional conversations on funding and the use of property assessments.
“I think having a plan laid out is the wise thing to do,” Merrill said. “We’re talking about assessments to people’s property; that conversation needs to be had, too.”
The council approved the walking and biking plan with a 7-1 vote, with Clausen casting the opposing vote.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Shane Clausen, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, two.
