Troy Berryman, principal at Grant Elementary School, submitted his resignation from his position with Norfolk Public Schools.

The Norfolk Public Schools’ Board of Education accepted his resignation at Thursday’s school board meeting. Berryman’s last day will be Thursday, June 23.

“I have enjoyed working with the Norfolk Public Schools for the past six years. I will miss the relationships I've been able to build with the students, staff and families at Grant. I'd like to thank the teachers and staff, as well as our other NPS principals and administrators, for providing me with the expertise and support necessary to be an educational leader,” Berryman said.

Berryman first came to Norfolk Public Schools in 2016, serving as principal for Lincoln-Montessori part time and part time at Grant Elementary before eventually taking on the full-time principal role at Grant.

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday at noon at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.

The meeting lasted six minutes.

Board members present: Leann Widhalm, Jake Claussen, Sandy Wolfe and Tammy Day.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Board members approved several resignations from Troy Berryman, principal at Grant Elementary; Molly Haselhorst, part-time reading teacher at Bel Air Elementary; Branis Knezevic, school counselor at Norfolk Junior High; Becky Lechner, media specialist at Norfolk Junior High; Cindy Mills, first grade teacher at Washington Elementary; Matthew Shelsta, physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach at Norfolk High; and Jeremy Weidner, physical education teacher at Norfolk High.

— Board members approved several new hire contracts from Lindsey Albrecht, speech/language pathologist; Katrina Beckman, kindergarten teacher at Woodland Park Elementary; Brianna Forman, careers teacher at Norfolk Junior High; Franchesca Garcia, K-4 engligh language learner (ELL) teacher at Westside Elementary; Leah Kohles, speech/language pathologist; Sydney Konz, third grade teacher at Westside Elementary; Justin Parr, business/personal finance teacher at Norfolk High School; Benjamin Ries, teacher and head girls basketball coach at Norfolk High School; and Chelsey Schmit, ELL teacher.

ACTION ITEMS

— Approved a real estate transaction with Odd Fellows Manor for a strip of land along Westside Elementary School.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular board meeting will be Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m.

