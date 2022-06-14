The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District is assisting Bright Horizons in an application for a grant that — if awarded — will help update a building with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and room for COVID social distancing.
Andrea Larson, a community planner with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, spoke about the district’s assistance during a recent meeting of the Norfolk City Council.
“We were approached by the department of economic development a couple of months ago,” Larson said. “Bright Horizons has been trying to secure some funding for some improvements for some time.”
In the department of economic development’s latest grant awarding, there was an entity or entities that could not accept their awards. It is hoped that perhaps those funds could now be awarded to Bright Horizons, although the grant application will need to be pushed through quickly, Larson said.
The grant application is for $319,365 in Community Development Block Grant funds for Emergent Threat-COVID (EMCV), of which $285,865 would be used for removal of architectural barriers. It also would be used to update accommodations to meet ADA requirements and for COVID-19 related social distancing at the Bright Horizons shelter.
The grant application also calls for $10,000 to be used for construction management, and $25,000 will be used for general administration of the grant. A private donation of $1,000 has been made to the facility for the fencing portion of the project, and another $500 was received from Healthy Blue for fencing as well, Larson said.
The total budget for project cost and grant administration is $320,865. There are no matching funds required from the City of Norfolk, Larson said.
Mayor Josh Moenning asked when the grant would be determined.
Larson said the deadline had passed, but the application was opened back up to this entity and another community. The first step was the pre-application process, which already has been completed.
As soon as the grant application is reopened, the public hearing that took place last week was being conducted in anticipation that it would reopened soon, Larson said.
Bright Horizons offers a range of services related to domestic violence and sexual assault, including individual support and education, shelter services and support groups.
Moenning said Bright Horizons provides critical services in the community. It sounds as though the grant would help modernize one of its existing facilities.
Larson said that is correct. The grant would make sure there is a bedroom and bathroom to shelter individuals who are disabled. There also are many other areas, including more office space to allow for social distancing.
Moenning said he couldn’t think of much better use for the funds than to help modernize the facility.
Nobody spoke in opposition to the grant application. The Norfolk City Council voted 8-0 to approve a resolution approving the grant application.