Grant allows library to add MakerSpace equipment

The Norfolk Public Library has been awarded a grant to expand the equipment available in the library’s MakerSpace. The grant was received from the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services and granted by the Nebraska Library Commission.
MakerSpace promotes technology education and digital literacy skills through the use on hands-on learning with technology. The MakerSpace previously contained an embroidery machine and a laser cutter.
The grant allowed for the addition of a MakerBot 3D printer, Cricket vinyl and fabric cutter, and a button maker. The addition of this new equipment broadens the appeal of the MakerSpace, including casual crafters, students, adults and those interested in learning 3D design.
Although the library building remains closed to the public at this time, the equipment has been purchased and installed, and the library staff is receiving training on the equipment so that the equipment will be ready for the public as soon as the building can reopen.
Anyone wanting to use the equipment after the library reopens must first take a training class in the safe use and operation of the equipment. There is no cost to use any of the equipment in the MakerSpace, with the exception of the 3D printer. A nominal fee for the 3D printing filament used is charged to the user.