Another bridge damaged by floodwaters in March 2019 has reopened in Northeast Nebraska.

Grandview Bridge, located on Grandview Avenue southeast of Norfolk near Off Road Raceway, reopened to traffic early Thursday afternoon, said Madison County Commissioner Ron Schmidt.

The bridge, which sits on the line dividing Stanton and Madison counties, spans the Elkhorn River a short distance from where the waterway merges with the North Fork River. It was one of many in Northeast Nebraska damaged in the 2019 flood.  

At a meeting of the Madison County commissioners late in the summer of 2019 a shortage of funds and labor were cited as primary reasons for delays on completion of the repairs.

