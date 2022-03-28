Valley Food Cooperative in Lynch held its grand opening on Saturday. In January 2021, the group began coordinating a plan to reopen the village’s only grocery store with Charlotte Narjes, rural prosperity Nebraska Extension educator. The Lynch grocery store had closed in March 2020. 

In other news

Russia praises Serbia for refusing sanctions

BELGRADE, Serbia — Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Serbia for refusing to impose sanctions against Moscow over its aggression in Ukraine, saying the Balkan ally has made “a smart choice.”

Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war

NEW YORK (AP) — The resignation of a senior Russian government official and his reported move abroad wasn't the first voluntary departure of a person from a state job since the start of Russia's war with Ukraine, but it certainly was one of the most striking.

Fortenberry found guilty of all charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was convicted Thursday of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.