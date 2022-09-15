LINDSAY — The proposed Lindsay Area Event & Wellness Center received its first “wins.”
The Lindsay Area Development (LAD) group was approved to be able to provide tax rebates to donors who make contributions.
“This announcement was recently shared to us by Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and while there are additional steps to complete the process before donations will qualify, it is that first big win we wanted to kickoff our fundraising campaign,” said Jenny Korth, LAD secretary and treasurer.
“More details will be communicated to the public once the final contract accepting this program are completed,” she said.
Project work continues to move forward on the Lindsay Area Event & Wellness Center.
LAD spent August preparing for the community fundraising required to meet the final match requirements for grant applications.
Also, the project team is working on the accounting system and process to accept grain donations for the project have been set up with the Farmer’s Co-op in Lindsay to streamline the process and ensure accurate reporting for any tax-deductible donation or rebates to be reported.
The committee said it has taken a lot of work to get the systems setup, but with continued positive feedback from the community, the effort will provide significant payoffs later.
Recent meetings at Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis regarding the Archdiocese of Omaha’s 10-year plan has raised concerns regarding the project and some have questioned if changes to the schools would prevent the project from moving forward.
“While the timing of these meetings from the archdiocese have not been ideal, it provides an opportunity for us to remind the community that this is a project independent of the church and school. While the local school in Lindsay would have access to the facility to be able to host many of its events that it currently doesn’t have the capability to, this project addresses the larger needs of the region,” said Aaron Reichmuth, project committee member.
“When we consider the current facilities of all the regional schools, there is an opportunity to serve the larger region,” Reichmuth said.
This was further reinforced during a brainstorming session hosted by LAD’s project committee that brought together representatives from Central Community College, administration from Lindsay Holy Family and a mix of local business leaders around the community.
After this first collaboration session Aug. 3 in Lindsay, additional steps have started to introduce the vision LAD has to other communities to continue to brainstorm on ways to collaborate to meet the collective needs for the future.
“It is with the knowledge that in order for a project like this to be successful in a small community, having regional support and contributions will be critical for long-term success,” said Shelly Reichmuth, another committee member.
With the early pledges and donations starting to be made from those eager to demonstrate their support and the announcement of getting approved for the first incentive program, the fundraising is off to a strong start.
“We will be launching more information soon on our fundraising plan, but are almost done with the back-end logistics to be prepared,” said Micaela Wegener, LAD president. “We will be sharing more information on the project to alumni and a new website to keep everyone informed is coming soon. We also can take pledges in the form of cash, grain, cattle, commodities and other property and want to keep the process simple and easy for anyone who wants to support.”